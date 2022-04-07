India: Srinagar administration orders CCTVs installation outside shops, markets amid rise in terror attacks

After the recent attacks across India's Kashmir Valley, the district administration in Srinagar has issued an order for the business establishments to install CCTV Cameras outside their shops and premises. The step has been taken to keep a check on terror, criminal, anti-social and anti-national activities.

As per the issued order, the prevailing persistent threat, relating to recently increased incidents of selective targeting of the innocent citizens in Jammu and Kashmir by the anti-national and subversive elements, requires several measures including the use of appropriate technologies to safeguard life and property.

"The benefits of advancements in technology are being reaped by every sector be it education, investment, management, health, or public service and many states/UTs of the Union of India now employ video surveillance as a tool to monitor public movements and to prevent crime and terrorism," read a part of the order copy.

The administration believes installing CCTV cameras across the city would help keep a check on terror or criminal activity. "The role of CCTV cameras in improving safety and security cannot be undermined because they not only help in deterrence, surveillance and detection of crime but are very important tools for the law enforcement agencies in the prosecution and bringing the culprit/offender to the book," the order further read.

The DC Srinagar in the order has stated that he exercises the powers conferred upon him by virtue of section 144 Cr. P C, 1973. And has asked for strict compliance by the owners of such establishments and market associations of such markets whether registered or not, who shall within a period of two weeks (14 days) from the date of publication of this order shall take the following steps.

"Ensure that the CCTV system installed is in always working condition, 24 x 7 even when the establishment is closed. The CCTV system should be of good quality with minimum resolution of 1920 X 1080, Minimum Illumination of 0.01 Lux, Focal length 3.6 mm, built in IR and retention period of 30 days, with feature to playback as well as download the recording," the order read.

It states that they provide the CCTV footage to the police and other law enforcement agencies whenever demanded.