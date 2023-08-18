India: SpiceJet passenger secretly clicks objectionable photos of air hostess on flight; DCW issues notice

A passenger on a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Mumbai secretly clicked objectionable photographs of an air hostess, according to Indian media reports. A video circulating on social media showed the passenger attempting to click objectionable photographs of the air hostess, and also a co-passenger while they were on Spicejet flight No 157 on August 16.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) said it has issued notices to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Delhi Airport and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

"In a flight from Delhi to Mumbai, a passenger secretly took videos and objectionable photos of the flight attendant and other women. A video about this is going viral on Instagram. This is a very serious matter, taking cognizance they are issuing notices to the police and DGCA." DCW chief Swati Maliwal tweeted and shared copies of the notices issued.

दिल्ली से मुंबई की फ्लाइट में यात्री ने छुपकर Flight Attendant और अन्य महिला की videos और आपत्तिजनक फ़ोटो ली। इसको लेके एक वीडियो इंस्टाग्राम पर वायरल हो रहा है। ये बेहद संगीन मामला है, संज्ञान लेते हुए पुलिस और DGCA को नोटिस जारी कर रहे हैं! pic.twitter.com/y4aiE9fdqi — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) August 18, 2023 ×

"It is alleged in the viral video that a passenger Was trying to click obscene pictures of a woman flight attendant and his woman co-passenger. It has been stated that when his mobile phone was checked, objectionable pictures of the women onboard the plane were found in his mobile," the notice read.

The DCW also requested a copy of the FIR filed in the case, information about the apprehended suspects, and a thorough action-taken report in the notice it has sent to the Delhi Police.

The DCP, Delhi Airport and the DGCA have been asked to provide information to the commission latest by August 23.



WATCH WION LIVE HERE