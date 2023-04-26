India: Shocking! Bengaluru woman jumps off moving Rapido bike after driver gropes her; video surfaces

In a disturbing instance, a 30-year-old female architect in Bengaluru jumped off a moving Rapido bike to escape a taxi driver who tried to sexually harass her and take her to the wrong location.

The woman booked a Rapido bike on the evening of April 21 and the driver picked her up at at 11:10 p.m. The rider, who allegedly grabbed her phone under the pretence of confirming the one-time password (OTP), instead of going in the intended direction, began moving in the opposite direction.

According to police, despite the woman raising an alarm and instructing the driver to comply with directions, he remained silent, as reported by India Today.

The woman then took her phone back from the rider and noticed he was intoxicated. In retaliation, the rider snatched the phone back and increased the speed. The rider also allegedly groped her, according to reports.

The woman told officials that she had to jump from the moving motorbike to save herself. The footage was captured by roadside CCTV cameras.

Disclaimer: This video may contain graphic images disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised #WATCH| Bengaluru, Karnataka: Woman jumps off a moving motorbike after the rapido driver allegedly tried to grope her & snatched her phone



On 21st April, woman booked a bike to Indiranagar, driver allegedly took her phone on pretext of checking OTP & started driving towards… pic.twitter.com/bPvdoILMQ2 — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023 × “In our division, this is the first case. Our commissioner called on all cab aggregators, bike taxi services, and food delivery partners to discuss the safety of women and citizens,” DCP Northeast, Laxmi Prasad, said, as per the India Today report.

Deepak, the accused, has been arrested by police. He has been placed in judicial custody.

A case has been registered under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Journalist molested in Uber auto last month Just last month, the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Swati Maliwal, stated that a notice has been sent to Uber India and the Delhi Police in connection with the molestation of a female journalist in an Uber taxi in Delhi.

Maliwal in a tweet said, "Notice has been issued to Uber India and Delhi Police over the unfortunate incident of molestation of a female journalist in an Uber Auto in Delhi. Information has also been sought about the steps taken by Uber for the safety of women."

Speaking to ANI, the victim woman said, "I was going to my friend's place in Malviya Nagar and I got into an auto from NFC. I booked the auto via Uber. I was alone in the auto. Since I was listening to music, initially I did not understand what was happening. After some time I realised that the auto driver was staring at me in the left side mirror. My breasts were visible in the mirror and he was looking at me. I became uncomfortable and shifted towards my right. However, he changed his position and started looking at me in the right-side mirror."

