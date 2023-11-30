India: Seven killed, 24 injured after blast in chemical plant in Surat city

At least seven people were killed and 24 injured after a storage tank exploded at a chemical factory in India’s western port city of Surat, Gujarat, on Thursday (Nov 30).

The incident happened at 2 am (local time) at the Aether Industries located in Sachin GIDC industrial area due to the leakage of inflammable chemicals stored in the tank.

According to reports, of the seven killed in the blast, one was an employee of the company while six others were contractual workers.

"All regulatory and government compensation to the families of all deceased shall be completed expeditiously and fully," Aether Industries said in a statement.

Company announces compensation

The company promised to give Rs 5 million ($59,984) compensation to the families of the deceased, and added that it will also cover the medical expenses of the injured workers and give 2.5 million rupees per person "in case of any permanent disability".

Reuters news agency, quoting sources, reported that Aether has decided to shut the affected plant in Surat "for a few days to cater to structural audit, forensics (and) survey.”

J R Chaudhari, a police officer based near the site of the blast in Gujarat state, earlier told Reuters that seven charred bodies were retrieved from the factory.

Meanwhile, 24 individuals who were rescued are undergoing treatment for their burn injuries, officials said.

The officials have initiated an investigation in the aftermath of the incident, with the probe focusing on the source of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the loss of lives.

The news of the fire negatively impacted the shares of Aether Industries, which lost 10 per cent in two sessions.

Shares of Aether Industries fell as much as 6.2 per cent on Thursday, while it was down by 8.4 per cent the previous day.

At 10.03 am, Aether Industries was trading 2.1 per cent lower at Rs 811.95 on the National Stock Exchange.

The stock has remained under pressure in recent months, largely on the back of an ongoing demand slump for the entire speciality chemicals sector. Aether Industries has shed over 19 per cent in the past three months.