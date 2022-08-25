India set to submit climate goals to UN body

India's environment ministry is set to submit the nationally determined contribution (NDC) before the September 23 deadline set by a UN body.

Earlier this month the government had approved emissions target pledges under the NDCs. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced emission goals at the United Nations climate talks in Glasgow last year.

Also Read: Scientists suggest a rise in phytoplankton in oceans could help tackle climate change

What is Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC)?

According to the UN, NDCs are climate action plans meant to cut emissions. Each country is required to establish an NDC and update it every five years under the Paris Agreement. Countries are asked to set targets on greenhouse gas emissions and asked to define how to reach those targets. The UN sets systems to monitor and verify progress so it stays on track.

Watch: Ukraine war overshadows climate pledges; countries put climate goals on hold

All 193 nations under the Paris agreement have issued at least one NDC and 151 countries have communicated a new or updated NDC till November last year.

What is UNFCCC?

United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is run by UNFCCC secretariat. The secretariat was established in 1992 when countries adopted the UNFCCC. It is responsible for the implementation of the Paris Agreement. It also assists, analyses and reviews climate change information reported by various countries and maintains a registry to track NDCs.

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE