India: Security beefed up around G20 venue in Srinagar, ADGP conducts security review meeting

Srinagar is going to host G20 meetings by the end of this month and the venue for the meetings would be Sheri Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC). Security has been beefed up around the convention centre already. With the increase in the number of police and paramilitary forces around the centre, everyday search and anti-mining drills are being done by the forces around the centre.

ADGP Kashmir Police, Vijay Kumar chaired a joint meeting with the officers of police, intelligence agencies and security forces at Police Control Room Kashmir Srinagar in which discussions were made regarding overall security arrangements to be adopted for safe and smooth conduct of the upcoming G20 being hosted at Srinagar.

ALSO READ | Srinagar being converted into smart city at fast pace for G20 meetings next month

The meeting was attended by GOC Kilo Force Maj Gen Mohit Seth, IG CRPF Kashmir Ops Sector Shri Manvinder Singh Bhatia, IG BSF Kashmir Frontier Shri Ashok Yadav, Joint Director SIB Shri Dipankar Trivedi and other high-ranking officials.

During the meeting, the ADGP Kashmir reviewed the security arrangements and emphasised the need for co-ordinated efforts to ensure foolproof security for the summit. The officials also discussed the deployment of security personnel, traffic management, and crowd control measures to be adopted for the peaceful conduct of the summit.

''We emphasised the need to be vigilant and take pre-emptive measures to prevent any untoward incident during the summit. We have advised that additional security measures should be placed at the vulnerable locations to avoid any untoward incident during the G20 summit, '' said ADGP Kashmir Police, Vijay Kumar.

During the meeting, a special focus on the emerging threat of VBIEDs and other modes of potential terror attacks including potential suicide attacks, standoff fire and grenade attacks were discussed in detail and counter-measures to counter these terror threats were also discussed. ADGP Kashmir instructed all district SSPs to focus on busting terror modules by apprehending terrorist associates and generating preventive intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists in the valley. Besides, all SSPs were instructed to conduct anti-terrorist operations on specific inputs. The officials discussed the deployment of additional security forces and use of modern technology to secure the venues.

WATCH | India | J&K's Srinagar hosts model G20 summit: Meeting of young minds across region | WION ''We stressed the importance of river and lake domination in ensuring the security of the summit. We emphasised the need for the Marine Commandos (MARCOS) to be put in place to provide a strong security cover for the water bodies around the summit venues, '' said ADGP Kashmir Police, Vijay Kumar.

The officials were also instructed to co-ordinate with other law enforcement agencies and intelligence agencies to gather information about any potential security threats and take necessary actions to neutralise them. Around 600 police soldiers have been sent to police Udhampur Academy to be taught soft skills before being deployed at the G20 summit. You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.