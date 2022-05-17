India: Search & Rescue underway for 3rd day; 2 rescued, 3 dead, at quarry accident

Efforts by National Disaster Response Force(NDRF) and the Fire service are underway, to save one worker who is trapped under heavy debris of boulders in a 300-feet-deep, 50-feet-wide quarry. This accident in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district occurred during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when unstable rocks descended from the higher portions of the quarry into the depths. The crashing pile of rocks and debris had trapped workers who were operating heavy vehicles and carrying out loading of rocks.

As of Tuesday, two persons have been rescued alive, mortal remains of three others have been recovered, and efforts are underway to find an individual who remains trapped. A 30-member NDRF team from Arakkonam, led by an Assistant Commandant has been on site since Sunday and has been leading the rescue efforts.

According to the NDRF personnel, they are carrying Collapsed Structure Search and Rescue equipment, which includes Heartbeat detectors and thermal imaging cameras that can be used to locate and trace any signs of life under the debris.

However, the major challenge remains that the rescue work is often being hampered by falling rocks. In addition to this, rescue efforts are predominantly carried out during the daylight hours only and not after nightfall.

