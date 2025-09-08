/India’s Vice Presidential Election 2025: Who is leading in which state?

India is set to elect its 15th Vice President on Tuesday (Sep 9) after the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar left the position vacant on July 21. The members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will choose between CP Radhakrishnan of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and B Sudarshan Reddy of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)

Who are the candidates?

It is the first time that both leading candidates hail from southern states. NDA candidate Radhakrishnan is from Tamil Nadu and has been serving as the Maharashtra Governor. In the past, he has also served as the Governor of Jharkhand and Telangana. He represented the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu two times, in 1998 and 1999.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

INDIA candidate Reddy belongs to Telangana and has served as a Supreme Court judge from 2007 to 2011. He held the position of Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court from 2005 to 2007 and was also the first Lokayukta of Goa in March 2013.

Who is leading in which state?

According to India TV, CP Radhakrishnan is expected to win the vice presidential election on Tuesday (Sep 8). At present, the total number of parliamentarians who are eligible to vote stands at 781. To win the election, a candidate needs at least 391 votes. NDA candidate Radhakrishnan is expected to get support from at least 437 members, which is 56 per cent, well above the required number to become the next vice president. Meanwhile, Reddy is expected to receive about 323 votes.

Radhakrishnan is leading in states including Uttar Pradesh (61), Bihar (40), Madhya Pradesh (37), Karnataka (26), Gujarat (35), Andhra Pradesh (36), Rajasthan (19), Odisha (23), Assam (17), Jharkhand (12), Chhattisgarh (11), Haryana (10), Delhi (7), Uttarakhand (8), Himachal Pradesh (7), Arunachal Pradesh (3), Goa (2), Tripura (3), Sikkim (2), Other Union Territories and Nominated (14).