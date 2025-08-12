/India’s first hydrogen train to mark leap in indigenous, sustainable rail technology

India’s Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw ignited further anticipation in the development of indigenous, sustainable rail technology with a post on X in which he announced, “Bharat’s First Hydrogen Train! Coming soon…” and shared a video that showcased the coach and its components and units. The minister left a lot to the imagination with his terse post and did not share any new timelines.

In a major milestone in green rail innovation, India had recently successfully tested its first hydrogen-powered train coach at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai. Vaishnaw had shared a video of the test run on social media.

“First Hydrogen-powered coach (Driving Power Car) successfully tested at ICF, Chennai. India is developing 1,200 HP Hydrogen train. This will place India among the leaders in hydrogen-powered train technology,” the minister had posted on X.

This eco-friendly innovation will place India among the global leaders in green mobility, alongside nations like Germany, France, China, and the United Kingdom.

‘Hydrogen for Heritage’

In 2023, Vaishnaw had informed the Rajya Sabha that Indian Railways plans to operate 35 hydrogen-powered trains under the “Hydrogen for Heritage” initiative. These trains are intended to operate on heritage and hill routes across the country. Each train is estimated to cost ₹80 crore, with ₹70 crore per route for supporting infrastructure on heritage and hill routes.

The train will run using fuel cells, which generate electricity by combining hydrogen and oxygen, releasing only water vapour as a byproduct—making it a zero-emission transport.

‘Fully Made in India’

The Railways Ministry had allocated Rs 2,800 crore in 2023-24 to develop a fleet of 35 hydrogen fuel cell-based trains for clean energy transportation.

Vaishnaw had revealed that the specifications for these trains were developed by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO), ensuring the technology is fully Made in India.

Unmatched power capacity, more than double the strength of trains operating in other countries

What makes this hydrogen train particularly remarkable is its unmatched power capacity—a staggering 1,200 horsepower (HP), which is more than double the strength of similar hydrogen trains operating in other countries.

Most existing hydrogen-powered trains globally feature engines with capacities between 500 to 600 HP, but India’s indigenously developed hydrogen train will surpass them all.

A pilot project worth ₹111.83 crore was launched to retrofit a Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) with hydrogen fuel cells, set to run on the Jind-Sonipat section of Northern Railway.