/India's fintech frontier is moving from transaction infrastructure to decision infrastructure

For a decade, India's fintech story has had one headline number. In June 2026 alone, the country's Unified Payments Interface processed 22.72 billion transactions worth Rs28.92 lakh crore, according to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), capping a year in which UPI's annual transaction value crossed Rs314 lakh crore.

That number no longer defines where the money is going next. Payments, by most measures, are a solved problem in India. The harder and less visible question is what gets built on top of a payments rail that already works, and increasingly, the answer being tested by venture investors and founders is not another app, but intelligence layered onto the public infrastructure already in place.

The shift: From rails to reasoning

Add WION as a Preferred Source

India's foundational digital infrastructure, UPI, Aadhaar, and the RBI-regulated Account Aggregator (AA) framework, is, in large part, already built. The AA ecosystem, which lets individuals and businesses share financial data across institutions with explicit consent, was granted a formal self-regulatory body on June 5 this year, when the Reserve Bank of India recognised industry alliance Sahamati as its SRO. The framework now spans 1,120 regulated entities and has enabled more than 294 million linked accounts and 450 million fulfilled consent requests, per Sahamati's disclosures accompanying the RBI order.

That scale of consented financial data flowing through a regulated architecture, close to 290 million data shares a month, is what venture investor Paramdeep Singh, founder of Long Tail Ventures, points to when arguing that India's fintech opportunity has moved from digitising transactions to digitising financial decision-making.

"The first wave digitised transactions," Singh said. "The next wave will digitise financial decision-making."

His reading is that the market gap is no longer digital payments or digital identity, it is what gets built on top of rails that already work.

AI-native financial services

The first is underwriting, fraud detection, compliance, treasury management and financial advice becoming autonomous rather than merely digitised. This is where the AA framework's scale becomes structurally relevant: with the data bottleneck largely resolved, the constraint shifts to the intelligence layer processing it, a bet a growing number of India-focused funds are making.

The SME credit gap

The second is B2B financial infrastructure built for India's small and medium enterprises, working capital, cash-flow management, embedded credit and ERP-integrated finance. This is also the segment with the clearest documented shortfall. A recent report by the Small Industries Development Bank of India, produced with CRISIL Intelligence and drawn from a survey of more than 2,000 MSMEs across 19 sectors, put the sector's addressable credit gap at Rs30 lakh crore, around 24% of total debt demand of Rs92 lakh crore, with the shortfall running to 35% among women-owned enterprises. Singh's contention is that millions of SMEs continuing to digitise represent one of the country's largest untapped financial infrastructure opportunities, precisely because that gap has proven resistant to conventional lending models.

Cross-border rails

The third is cross-border payments and trade infrastructure, as India's public digital rails gain international traction. UPI is now live in eight countries, including France, Singapore and the UAE, with a fully operational two-way retail corridor with Nepal launched on June 6. The bet here is that start-ups building global-first infrastructure around India's DPI stack, rather than domestic-only products, stand to capture disproportionate value as that footprint expands.

A thesis, not a consensus

Taken together, the argument repositions competitive advantage in Indian fintech away from owning a payments rail, since UPI, Aadhaar and the AA framework already function as public goods, and towards trusted distribution, proprietary data and applied AI capability layered on top of them.

"The next generation of fintech leaders may not look like traditional fintechs," Singh said. "They will sit at the intersection of AI, commerce, enterprise software and financial infrastructure."

This is, at this stage, one investor's read on where capital is moving, not a market consensus. But it is anchored in verifiable shifts already underway, as a payments network processing tens of billions of transactions monthly, a data-sharing framework that has just acquired formal regulatory governance, and an SME credit gap measured in lakhs of crores that has so far outrun every wave of digitisation aimed at closing it.