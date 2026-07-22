/India’s EAM Jaishankar voices ‘strong concern’ over seafarer safety in talks with Russian FM Lavrov

EAM Dr S Jaishankar has strongly raised India's concerns over the safety of its seafarers, following the deaths of four Indian nationals in a Russian missile strike on a cargo vessel in the Black Sea.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raised the issue during bilateral discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the ASEAN FMs meet in Manila, emphasising the need to protect civilian merchant mariners operating in high-risk zones.

The deaths occurred on 19 July when the Guinea-Bissau-flagged MV Golden Leo, carrying grain from Ukraine's Odesa port, was hit by Russian cruise missiles. Of the 17 crew members, five were Indian; four died, and one was critically injured. India swiftly summoned Russia's chargé d'affaires, Vladimir Ladanov, to the Ministry of External Affairs, conveying "grave concerns" and a strong condemnation of attacks on commercial shipping. The Kremlin responded that it remained in touch with Indian partners, noting that its forces target vessels involved in transporting ammunition or weapons for Ukraine.

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In the wider bilateral meeting, the two sides discussed various aspects of the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. Indian readout said they "discussed various aspects of our partnership, including trade & investment, energy & connectivity, science & technology, and mobility".

Both countries are aiming to push bilateral commerce towards a $100 billion target. Energy cooperation, connectivity projects such as the International North-South Transport Corridor and the Northern Sea Route, science and technology initiatives, and greater mobility of skilled professionals remain key elements of ties.

The ministers exchanged views on regional and global issues, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the volatile situation in the Gulf/West Asia.

India reiterated its consistent position favouring dialogue and diplomacy to resolve conflicts, while stressing the protection of sea lanes and civilian lives.