/India’s 80th Independence Day: Top 10 quotes of PM Modi from Red Fort

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Saturday (Aug 15) as India celebrated its 80th Independence Day, outlining India’s journey since Independence and setting out his vision for a developed nation by 2047.

In his address, Modi stressed the need for bigger dreams, stronger resolve and greater capabilities, while calling on the country’s 140 crore citizens to contribute to India’s development. He also spoke about the challenges faced by people affected by floods and landslides.

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A key moment of the Independence Day celebrations was the playing of ‘Vande Mataram’ at the Red Fort. Modi described it as a historic occasion, saying that for the first time since Independence, the national song was echoing from the Red Fort on August 15. The occasion also marked 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’.

The Prime Minister highlighted India’s progress in areas including defence production, Khadi and Gramodyog, electronics, mobile phone manufacturing and digital transactions. He cited these developments while making the case for India’s growing capabilities and its ambitions for the future.

Here are 10 quotes from PM Modi’s Independence Day speech that stood out:

1. ‘Today, we are all celebrating the 80th Independence Day.’

“Today, we are all celebrating the 80th Independence Day. Today, the chant of ‘Vande Mataram’ resonates in every heart. Today, the Tricolour flies in every home and dwells in every mind; the nation is moving forward with enthusiasm and zeal, embracing new resolutions.”

2. ‘For the first time since independence, Vande Mataram is echoing at the Red Fort’

“For the first time since independence, ‘Vande Mataram’ is echoing at the Red Fort on August 15.”

3. ‘A nation becomes great’

“A nation becomes great and achieves its goals when it moves forward on the strength of its dreams, its resolve and its capabilities.”

4. ‘Our country can no longer move forward with small dreams’

“Our country can no longer move forward with small dreams. Big dreams, because big dreams expand our thinking and broaden the horizons of our thoughts.”

5. ‘Our resolve must be strong’

“Our resolve must be strong. When our resolve is strong, the ability to find a way through difficulties and disasters emerges on its own. Our aspirations must also be high.”

6. ‘India has also dreamed a very big dream’

“Today, India has also dreamed a very big dream. It has been dreamed with a strong resolve, with the aim of reaching new heights.”

7. ‘We will make India a developed nation’

“By 2047, when we complete 100 years of independence, we will make India a developed nation.”

8. ‘With the efforts of 140 crore Indians’

“With the efforts of 140 crore Indians, we have to achieve this goal.”

9. ‘The world is compelled to look at us with a different perspective’

“When the world’s most populous country resolves to become developed, it becomes an introduction of our courage, and the world is compelled to look at us with a different perspective.”

10. ‘Defence production has increased by four times’