India reports over 9,000 COVID-19 cases, death rate continues to decline

India reported 9,121 new coronavirus cases including 81 fatalities in the last 24 hours as the number of active cases rose to 1,36,872.

Watch:

The death toll due to the virus in India has been declining in recent weeks. The county had reported 90 deaths on Monday. India's health ministry had said that the number of daily new deaths has been declining since October 1, 2020.

The total death toll due to the virus has risen to 1,55,813 even as vaccinations across the country has reached 87,20,82, according to the health ministry.

According to the health ministry, the first dose of the vaccine has been given to 60,57,162 people while the second dose has been administered to 97,732 beneficiaries.

Maharashtra which has been the worst-hit state in the country due to the virus reported 3,365 new coronavirus cases including 23 deaths in the past 24 hours with the total death toll rising to 51,552.

The number of active cases in the state has reached 36,201 with the total number of cases rising to 20,67,643. Tamil Nadu which has also been hit hard with the virus reported 455 new coronavirus cases including 6 deaths with the total death toll rising to 12,425.

In Karnataka, there were 368 new coronavirus cases with two deaths with the total deaths rising to 12,267. The total number of cases in the state has risen to 9,45,638.