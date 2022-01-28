India reports over 35k less coronavirus cases; 627 fatalities in 24 hours

India reported 2,51,209 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours along with 627 deaths, the health ministry said.

The daily active cases stands at 21,05,611 with the positivity rate at over 15 per cent.

There have been 3,47,443 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the health ministry informed. The country had reported 2,86,384 new coronavirus cases with 573 fatalities on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Kerala's health minister Veena George said the Omicron variant was found in 94 per cent samples in the state as central health minister Mansukh Mandaviya is set to hold a review meeting with southern states including with governments of Union Territories.

Also Read: Explainer: What is the new 'stealth Omicron'?

India's southern state of Tamil Nadu which has witnessed a surge in coronavirus cases reported 28,515 coronavirus cases and 53 deaths on Thursday.

Karnataka reported over 38,000 cases along with 49 deaths, the state health department said while adding that the number of active cases was at 3,28,711. The positivity rate stands at over 20 per cent in the state.

India's western state of Maharashtra which has been hit the hardest due to the virus reported a drop in COVID-19 cases recording 25,425 COVID-19 cases and 42 deaths in 24 hours.

The number of active cases in Maharashtra stands at over 2,00,000. India's capital Delhi reported 4,291 COVID-19 cases with 34 deaths in 24 hours on Thursday. The number of active cases in the capital stands at 33,175 with the positivity rate at over 9 per cent.

(With inputs from Agencies)