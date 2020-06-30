India reports over 18,500 COVID-19 cases, 418 deaths in 24 hours

India's health ministry said today that 18,522 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours with 418 deaths.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has gone up to 5,66,840 including 2,15,125 active cases with the death toll going up to 16,893.

The ministry said that 3,34,822 patients have been cured of the virus.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said today that the total number of coronavirus samples tested till Monday was 86,08,654 out of which 2,10,292 samples were tested yesterday.

India's national capital reported 2,084 new coronavirus cases and 57 deaths in the last 24 hours with the total number of cases rising to 85,161 including 26,246 active cases. The death toll due to the virus has gone up to 2,680.

Maharashtra which is the hardest-hit state due to the virus reported 181 deaths and 5,257 new coronavirus cases today. The total number of cases in the state has now reached 1,69,883 including 7,32,98 active cases.

Karnataka health department informed that 1,105 COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 14,295 and deaths to 226 in the state. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 6,382.

Meanwhile, authorities have extended the lockdown in Tamil Nadu till July 31 with complete lockdown to remain in place till July 5 in Madurai and Greater Chennai police limits including Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Thiruvalluvar.

West Bengal reported 624 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 17,907 with the death toll rising to 653. The number of active patients in the state stands at 5,535.