India reports over 16,000 COVID-19 cases, 138 fatalities in 24 hours

India reported 16,738 new coronavirus cases and 138 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has now risen to 1,10,46,914 with the death toll climbing to 1,56,705. According to the health ministry, the number of active cases in the country has risen to 1,51,708.

Amid the virus cases, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said 21,38,29,658 COVID-19 samples were tested on Wednesday. India's national capital reported 200 coronavirus cases with two deaths. The number of cases in Delhi has now risen to 6,38,373 with the death toll rising to 10,905.

The number of active cases in Delhi has now reached 1,137, according to the health ministry.

Maharashtra which is the worst-hit state due to the virus reported 8,807 COVID-19 cases along with 80 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of deaths to 51,937.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra now stands at 21,21,119. Pune in Maharashtra reported 1,479 new coronavirus cases along with four deaths with the total death toll rising to 9,204.

Meanwhile, India's health ministry said a total of 1,23,66,633 vaccine doses have been given to healthcare and frontline workers through 2,63,224 sessions.

Indian Railways in a statement said slightly higher fares have been introduced to discourage people from avoidable travels.

"COVID-19 is still around and worsening in some states. Visitors from many states are being subjected to screening in other areas and discouraged to travel," it said.