India reports about 48,000 new coronavirus cases as situation in national capital worsens

India on Thursday confirmed 47,905 new coronavirus cases, taking the total infections to about 8.7 million, according to the latest updates as the situation in the national capital continues to remain concerning.

According to the latest updates, India in the last 24 hours witnessed 550 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 128,121 as the total infections stood at 8,683,917.

So far, 8,066,502 people have recovered from the deadly virus and there are 489,294 active cases in the country.

The number of daily cases in the country is declining from the past one month, but concerns have risen in Delhi as it witnessed 8,593 infections, highest-ever on Wednesday.

The national capital is seeing the biggest single-day jump for the last few days largely due to air pollution, which becomes severe during this period due to stubble burning in the farms and festival season.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday discussed the need for close collaboration between the global health agency and the central government in the battle against the pandemic.

Globally, at least 1,275,113 people have lost their lives due to Covid-19, according to an AFP tally on Wednesday.

The US is the worst-hit nation with a death toll of 239,695, followed by Brazil, India, Mexico and the UK, as per the tally.



