Delhi Police gets cracking to ensure firecrackers-free Diwali

Those still planning to burst firecrackers for some light-and-sound fun to celebrate the Festival of Light better be beware, for the Delhi Police is deploying flying squads in various district across the national capital to check sale and bursting of crackers before, during, and after Diwali.



The SHOs have been asked to constitute special teams in their respective jurisdiction to oversee there is no sale while beat staff will ensure no crackers are burst.



The move comes after the National Green Tribunal imposed a total ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in Delhi and adjoining areas from midnight of November 9 to November 30.



The District Deputy Commissioners of Police will constitute police station-level teams to ensure compliance with the NGT ban order. Each Beat staff shall be properly briefed by the SHOs concerned to enforce the directions.



"All temporary fireworks licensees shall be informed in writing about the cancellation of such licences. Police teams will inspect the premises of all lincesees, seal the stocks, and ensure its storage in safe custody of the licensees so that they are not misused. Also, unauthorised sellers` stocks shall be seized and legal action initiated against them," said a senior police officer.



All permanent licences issued by the Licensing Unit as well as Joint Chief Controller of Explosives, Faridabad, will be suspended and licensees informed in writing. The inventory and stock registers shall be checked regularly to prevent any sale and diversion of the stocks.



Team of Licensing Unit be constituted to undertake surprise inspections in this regard.



"Proper coordination with RWAs/MWAs and other NGOs shall be made beforehand to ensure that the directions reach all residents in the area. District DCPs shall ensure proper legal action under appropriate law against violators. Strict action against the staff will be initiated for non-compliance with the orders," the officer added.