India reports 50k less COVID-19 cases; 614 deaths in 24 hours

India reported 2,55,874 new COVID-19 cases including 614 deaths in 24 hours, the health ministry said.

The number of COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday was 50,190 less in a span of 24 hours.

The number of active cases recorded were 22,36,842, the health ministry said. The daily positivity cases stood at over 15 per cent nationwide.

The ministry said the number of active cases has reduced by 12,493 in the last 24 hours.

India's southern state of Kerala reported 26,514 new coronavirus cases with 13 deaths in 24 hours. There have been over 50,000 deaths due to the virus in the state.

Another southern state Tamil Nadu which witnessed a surge in coronavirus cases recorded 30,580 new COVID-19 cases a day earlier.

Gujarat reported over 13,000 COVID-19 cases with over 1,35,000 active cases. Karnataka continued to face the brunt of the virus recording over 46,000 COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths in 24 hours.

India's capital Delhi recorded a fall in coronavirus cases with 5,760 new COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases in the city stands at over 45,000 with the positivity rate at over 11 per cent.

(With inputs from Agencies)