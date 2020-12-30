India reports 20,550 new COVID-19 cases, 286 deaths

With 20,550 new coronavirus infections and 286 deaths in the past 24 hours, India's overall tally stood at 1,02,44,853 on Wednesday, while the death toll touched 1,48,439, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Till now, 9,83,4141 have recovered. Currently, there are 2,62,272 active cases. The recovery rate stands at 95.99 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.45 as per cent.

Kerala currently has the highest number of active cases at 65,039, while Maharashtra currently has 55,672 active coronavirus cases.

Delhi has 6,122 coronavirus cases, while the death toll in the national capital stands at 10,502.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 17,09,22,030 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 11,20,281 COVID-19 samples in the last 24 hours.

