India remembers Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs' Day: Here are some lesser-known facts about 'Bapu'

India observes 'Shaheed Diwas' or 'Martyr's Day' on January 30 every year. This is the day when Mahatma Gandhi, Father of the Nation, was assassinated in 1948 by Nathuram Godse.

Throughout his life, Gandhi followed the path of truth and non-violence and led the successful campaign for India's independence from the oppressive British rule.

On January 30, the president, vice president, prime minister, the defence minister, pay homage to 'Bapu' as they gather at the samadhi at Raj Ghat memorial in the nation's capital New Delhi. They lay wreaths and pay floral tributes to Gandhi.

As the nation remembers Gandhi and his principles, here's are some lesser-known facts about him:

1) Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869. He was named Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi as Karamchand was the name of his father.

However, he received the honour and title of 'Mahatma' in 1914. Mahatma means great soul.

2) Not just in India, Mahatma Gandhi was responsible for the Civil Rights movement in 12 countries, on four continents.

3) Although Mahatma Gandhi never received the Nobel Peace prize, but he was nominated five times for the honour.

4) He was, and still is, loved by the people globally. Many would not know that his funeral procession was eight kilometres long.

5) During the Boer War in South Africa, Mahatma Gandhi served in the army. Gandhi was bestowed with the title of 'kaiser-i-Hind' by the British for his work in the Boer war.

However, he gave up the title after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919.⁣

6) A stamp was released by Britain to honour Gandhi 21 years after his death.

7) Reports have mentioned that Mahatma Gandhi had an Irish accent to some extent. The reason is, one of his first teachers was an Irishman.

8) Mahatma Gandhi formed two football clubs during his stay in South Africa, named the Passive Resisters.