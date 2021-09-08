India records over 37,000 coronavirus cases; active cases decline

India logged 37,875 new cases of coronavirus infection taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,30,96,718, while the active cases declined to 3,91,256, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 4,41,411 with 369 fatalities reported, according to the health ministry.

The active cases comprise 1.18 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.48 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 1,608 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 17,53,745 tests were conducted on Tuesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 53,49,43,093.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 2.16 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for last nine days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.49 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 75 days, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,22,64,051, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.