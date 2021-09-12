India records over 28,500 coronavirus cases; active cases decline

India saw a single-day rise of 28,591 coronavirus infections, taking the overall tally to 3,32,36,921, even as active cases declined by nearly 6,600 in a day to stand at 3,84,921, according to Union Health Ministry.

The death toll climbed to 4,42,655 with 338 daily fatalities reported on Sunday.

The number of active cases declined by 6,595 in a span of 24 hours to stand at 3,84,921 constituting 1.16 per cent of the total infections while the COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.51 per cent, the health ministry said.

Also, 15,30,125 tests were conducted on Saturday, taking the cumulative number of tests conducted so far for the detection of COVID-19 in the country to 54,18,05,829.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.87 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for the past 13 days. The Weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.17 per cent. It has been below 3 per cent for the past 79 days, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,24,09,345, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

On Friday, India logged 34,973 new coronavirus infections with the death toll climibing to 4,42,009 with 260 fresh fatalities. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.96 per cent.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.31 per cent.