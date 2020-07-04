India records highest single-day spike of 22,771 new COVID-19 cases

India has recorded 442 deaths and the highest single-day spike of 22,771 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Positive cases stand at 648315 including 235433 active cases, 394227 cured/discharged/migrated and 18655 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

The Government of India (GoI) said that recovery rate has further improved to 60.80%. The recoveries/deaths ratio is 95.48% : 4.52% now, the GoI said.

Meanwhile, 204 new positive cases and 3 deaths have been reported in Rajasthan till 10:30 am today. The total number of cases in the state stands at 19,256 including 3,461 active cases and 443 deaths, according to State Health Department.

Odisha reported 495 new positive cases. Total positive cases in the State stands at 8601 including 2853 active cases and 5705 recovered, according to Information & Public Relations, Department Government of Odisha.