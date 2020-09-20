India records 92,605 new COVID-19 cases; death toll crosses 86,000

India recroded 92,605 new coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 5,400,620 including 1,010,824 active cases, 4,303,044 cured/discharged/migrated patients.

The death toll reached 86,752 as 1,113 people lost their battle to the novel coronavirus in the past one day. The mortality rate is a relatively low 1.6 per cent of all cases.

There are 1,010,824 active cases in the country which comprises 18.72 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Maharashtra, one of the biggest states, is still one of the worst affected states in the country with 301,273 active cases.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) conducted 1,206,806 samples on Saturday. As of now, a total of 63,661,060 samples have been tetsted in India till September 19 night.