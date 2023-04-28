India records 7,533 new Covid cases, 44 deaths in last 24 hours

India's Covid tally increased to 4.49 crore with 7,533 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases dropped to 53,852 on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The ministry's statistics updated at 8 am showed that the death toll rose to 5,31,468 with 44 deaths, including 16 fatalities reconciled by Kerala.

According to the report, the number of active cases represents 0.12% of all infections. The statistics posted on the ministry's website showed that the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.69%.

A total of 4.49 crore Covid cases have been reported in India so far.

Additionally, 220.66 crore doses of the COVID vaccine have reportedly been given across the nation thus far as part of the statewide COVID-19 immunisation campaign, according to the ministry's website. Delhi Covid cases With 865 new infection cases recorded on Thursday, Delhi saw a slight decrease in daily Covid cases compared to previous day. For the second day in a row, seven deaths were reported Thursday, and the daily positive rate was 16.90%, according to the health department of the national capital.

The number of new cases brought the total number of infections in the national capital to 20,37,061 Thursday, while the death toll was increased to 26,620.

According to the data, Delhi had 4,279 active cases on Thursday, 3,143 of which were patients being isolated at home.

The government carried out roughly 5,117 testings, including 3,599 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests.

Only 296 of the 7,974 Covid beds that are now accessible in the nation's capital are being used, according to the statistics cited Thursday.

To determine the hospitals in Delhi's readiness for any situation, simulated exercises were performed on April 11. According to medical professionals, the Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16 may be the cause of the city's recent spike in cases.

On January 16, the number of Covid-19 cases reached zero for the first time since the pandemic. However, during the last month, there has been an increase in new cases in the city.

