India raises the issue of abduction of Sikh girl with Pakistan

India has strongly raised the matter of abduction of a Sikh girl in Pakistan with the Pakistani establishment. On Friday, India summoned a senior Pakistani diplomat from the Pakistani high commission in Delhi over the issue and issue a strong demarche or letter of protest on the issue.

Last week, it came to light that the daughter of Pritam Singh, Bulbul Kaur has been abducted and being converted forcibly. Pritam Singh is the head Granthi of Gurdwara Panja Sahib. Panja Sahib located in Pakistan's Hasan Abdal is considered an important Sikh place of worship since it has the handprint of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak.

A candlelight march will take place near Pakistan high commission in Delhi on Tuesday to protest against the development. Around 50 Sikh ladies will be part of the candlelight march.

Earlier conversion of Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur to Ayesha Bibi had rocked the Sikh community in Pakistan. A court had ruled that Jagjit should go with her "husband" Muhammad Hassan. Hassan says Jagjit alias "Ayesha bibi" married to him on her own accord which has been disputed by her family.

Jagjit Kaur is the daughter of the Granthi of Nankana Sahib Gurudwara, one of the holiest Sikh places of worship since it is the birthplace of the founder of Sikhism-- Guru Nanak.

9 family members of "converted" Sikh Girl Jagjit Kaur from Pakistan's Nankana Sahib had written to authorities asking them to make a passport for them as they want to leave the country.

United States Commission on International Religious Freedom 2020 report has taken note of forced conversation of girls from minority Hindu, Christian and Sikh communities in Pakistan and how local police has been often complicit to it. The Sikh community in the country has reported more than 55 such instances of abductions and forced conversions in the past few months.