India: Punjab suspends seven police officials over breach in PM Modi’s security

The north Indian state of Punjab suspended seven police officials over the weekend for alleged dereliction of duty related to a security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state in January 2022.

The breach left the prime minister's convoy stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by 300 protesters in Ferozepur. It led to PM Modi returning from Punjab without attending the planned rally or any other event.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Gurbinder Singh, currently serving in the state’s Bathinda district, was suspended on Saturday (Nov 25), while the other six officials were suspended on Sunday.

According to an order issued by the state home department on November 22, Bathinda SP Gurbinder Singh Sangha was placed under suspension with immediate effect along with two DSP-rank officers— Parson Singh and Jagdish Kumar, inspectors Jatinder Singh and Balwinder Singh, sub-inspector Jaswant Singh and assistant sub-inspector Ramesh Kumar.

The action came after the Director General of Police (DGP) of Punjab submitted a detailed report following an investigation.

A report dated October 18, 2023, was submitted by the director general of Punjab Police in connection with the security breach during Modi's visit wherein the DGP made remarks that Gurbinder Singh, then SP, operations, did not perform his duty properly," states the order by home secretary Gurkirat Kirpal about Sangha's suspension.

Supreme Court had ordered investigation

An investigative committee was formed by the Supreme Court of India earlier in January to investigate the security breach, saying the matter cannot be left to "one-sided inquiries" as they needed "judicially trained independent minds" to investigate.

After the investigation, the committee, led by retired Justice Indu Malhotra, recommended the suspensions.

All seven officers have been charged under Section 8 of the Punjab Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 1970.

The charge sheet signifies serious dereliction of duty and failure to maintain the high standards of security expected during such high-profile visits.

The breach in PM Modi’s security had triggered a massive political controversy between the incumbent Congress party and PM Modi’s Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the assembly elections.