India provides relief assistance to Myanmar's Rohingya refugees; sends 20,000 kits of food items

Continuing its support to Rohingya Refugees, India on Monday delivered relief material to Myanmar.

Indian Envoy to Myanmar Saurabh Kumar handed a relief material consisting 20,000 kits of Rice, Rice Noodles, Toor Dal, Chana Dal, Soya Oil, Chili Powder, Turmeric Powder, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Salt and Tarpaulin.

The handing over ceremony took place in the city of Sittwe, capital of the Rakhine Province in the presence of Myanmar's Social Welfare Minister Dr Win Myat Aye and state Chief Minister Nyi Pu.

Last year, India constructed 250 pre-fabricated houses for the refugees which were handed over to Rakhine government.

Other than this, to impart skill training for the Rohingya youth to increase employability, India has built two centres in Pakokku and Myingyan and two others will be operational soon at Monywa and Thaton.

New Delhi plans to build new projects like construction of pre-schools, solar power supply, water supply, road constructions and this under advance consideration.

Under the High Impact, Community Development Projects Indian government provided IT equipment to Sittwe Computer University and agriculture equipment to Rakhine State Government. Earlier, India had provided medical equipment to upgrade the facilities at Sittwe General Hospital.

In Myanmar, India is helping the Rohingya refugees to rebuild by providing infrastructure and skills, while in Bangladesh, through Operation Insaniyat, New Delhi is helping the refugees.

In September 2017, India started the support operation for refugees in Bangladesh by supplying essential items etc.