Protests were held in different parts of Manipur, with demonstrators calling for an end to President's Rule in the northeast Indian state and the swift appointment of a new leader to tackle the ongoing crisis.

While the Kuki-dominated hill districts welcomed the Central government's decision, the civil society organisations based in Meitei-dominated valley districts have been demanding the revocation of the decision.

President’s Rule

BJP's Sambit Patra met with Manipur's ruling MLAs starting February 9, but the crisis persisted, leading the central government to impose President's Rule on February 13.

In response to Biren Singh’s resignation as chief minister and the imposition of President’s Rule, people in the valley began protesting, demanding the appointment of a new leader.

Residents of Imphal East organised a rally at Nongpok Sanjenbam Khunou.

Speaking to the media, one of the protesters said, “People are demonstrating...to condemn the untimely resignation of the chief minister and the imposition of President’s Rule. The protestors are also demanding that the legislators unite for the safeguard of Manipur.”

People raised slogans such as “We demand immediate appointment of a leader,” “Withdraw PR from Manipur,” and “Restore peace in Manipur”, during the protest.

Biren Singh resignation

After days of political scuffles among ruling MLAs and just a day ahead of the 7th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly, N Biren Singh resigned as chief minister on February 9, which was accepted by the governor the same evening.

His resignation came amid prolonged ethnic violence and political instability that had plagued the state for nearly two years.

The unrest in Manipur primarily involved clashes between the majority Meitei community and the minority Kuki-Zomi tribes.



Tensions escalated over disputes related to economic benefits, job quotas, and land rights. The violence resulted in hundreds of fatalities and displaced approximately 60,000 individuals.

