India posts world record COVID-19 cases with 3,32,730 infections

India recorded the world's highest daily tally of 3,32,730 COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours on Thursday.

The previous record rise in cases was in the United States, which had 297,430 new cases on one day in January, though its infection rate has since fallen sharply.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 2,263 people died in the space of a day, taking India's cumulative toll to 1,86,920. Meanwhile, 1,93,279 people were discharged from the hospital in a single day.

With 13,54,78,420 people being vaccinated in the world's largest inoculation drive, 1,36,48,159 have recovered from the novel virus.

New, more infectious variants of the virus, in particular a "double mutant" variant that originated in India, have helped accelerate the surge.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government ordered an extensive lockdown in the early stages of the pandemic.

This week, Modi urged state governments to use lockdowns as a last resort. He asked people to stay indoors and said the government was working to expand oxygen and vaccine supplies. He cancelled a visit to West Bengal scheduled for Friday.