India: Politicians Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti blame central govt for security situation in Kashmir Valley

In India, the political parties in the Kashmir Valley have blamed the central government for the current security situation in the Valley. Two former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, today visited the family of Kashmir actress Ambreen Bhat, who was killed by terrorists outside her house.

The political party leaders have said that the claim of normalcy in Kashmir Valley is far from reality. "Those who claim that the situation in the valley is normal need to be questioned. We have been saying for a long time that this situation is not normal. And those areas which were cleared of Militancy during our time, the militancy has propped up again. Areas around Srinagar as well as the whole of Srinagar had hardly any militant attacks," said Omar Abdullah.

Omar also said that the cycle of target killings is not stopping, and something needs to be done by the government to stop this.

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti also visited Ambreen's house and met with the family members. Mehbooba also blamed the central government for its "muscular policy" on Jammu and Kashmir.

"The central government is not taking note of the situation and its muscular policy is worsening the situation on the ground. The central government is claiming that everything is alright in Jammu and Kashmir, which is far from the truth. Innocent People are being killed on a daily basis here. Unfortunately, central government and BJP are seeing J&K through the prism of security and Muslim majority state," said Mehbooba Mufti.

Jammu and Kashmir police earlier said that they killed both the terrorists involved in the killing of actress Ambreen Bhat.

