India: PM Modi’s mega rally concludes in Srinagar, several development projects launched

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his first visit to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday (Feb 7), after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. During his visit the PM said he has been successful in winning the hearts of the Kashmiri People.

He also praised the scenic beauty of Kashmir, and said that the dream of development of Jammu and Kashmir is a reality now. Thousands of people had gathered at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium to listen to the address of the Prime Minister.

''This is the new Jammu Kashmir. We can see a bright future for JK. I am doing all this to win your hearts and I am happy that I am going in the right direction. I inaugurated 32,000 crore worth projects in Jammu and today I inaugurated 6,400 crore projects. There was a time when schemes for the poor would not reach the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Now you are seeing how everything is being sent to poor people here. The whole country is on a road to development, '' said PM Modi.

He also said that watching Jammu and Kashmir develop was a dream of every Indian, and vowed to return the love given to him by the people of the valley.

Speaking further he said that revocation of Article 370 is creating new opportunities for the locals, and it will no longer be misused by political parties for their own benefit.

He also accused Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir of misusing financial institutions like J&K Bank. The PM highlighted that the BJP came to the rescue of it and saved people from losing crores of rupees

''The Bank earns a profit worth Rs 1700 Crore. Its share rate has also gone up to Rs 140. The bank is now doing business of Rs 2.25 lakh crore,” said PM Modi.