Indian PM Modi calls Congress 'corrupt', with polls just months away

With national elections due in matter of months, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared in poll mode as he took on the opposition (Indian National Congress) calling its rule 'corrupt' and said that now, India was "moving forward with confidence"

"Congress is corrupt; it can't think of a future; India failed to thrive under Congress," said the prime minister. He was addressing 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Rajasthan' (Developed India, Developed Rajasthan) programme through video conferencing.

"After independence, today this golden period has come. India has this opportunity to leave behind all the disappointments from 10 years ago. India is moving forward now with confidence," he said.

During his speech, he said that before his government came to power in 2014 (during Congress rule), all people talked about was "scams and bombings."

"People in India used to wonder what would happen to them and to the country. During the Congress regime, this was the atmosphere..." said the PM.

He accused the Congress of working with a single-point agenda of 'anti-Modi' rather than contributing to the nation's development.

"They spread such things against Modi, which divide the society. When a party gets trapped in the vicious circle of nepotism and dynasty politics, the same thing happens to it. Today everyone is leaving Congress, only one family is seen there," said Modi.

Rajasthan, which till 2023 elections had a Congress government, voted in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

PM Modi expressed gratitude to voters in Rajasthan for this and thanked people of the state for giving a grand welcome to French President Emmanuel Macron, who visited India recently.

While talking about what the new state government under BJP, did after coming to power, he spoke of exam-paper leaks.

"During the regime of the previous government in Rajasthan, there used to be frequent paper leaks, and youth used to get affected by this. To investigate this, an Special Investigation Team was formed as soon as the BJP came to power. The Central Government has formed a stringent law against those who indulge in paper leaks..."

"Several people from every Assembly of Rajasthan have joined this important program, I congratulate all of you... A few days ago, the grand welcome you gave to the President of France in Jaipur echoed throughout India and France...," PM said.