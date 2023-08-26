India plans upper limit of 50 decibels for vehicle horns: Report

India is planning to impose an upper limit of about 50 decibels for vehicle horns as it plans to crack down on noise pollution on streets, reported Mint quoted Indian minister Nitin Gadkari

“We propose to amend the Central Motor Vehicle Rules to fix maximum permissible noise levels of horns on vehicle to around 50 decibels from over 70 decibels now. Certain tunes may also be suggested for adoption so that the sound of a horn becomes soothing to the ear and the audio quality just serves the purpose of providing sufficient warning of the approach or position of the vehicle and not an irritant to ears," said Gadkari, minister of road transport and highways.

Gadkari underlined role of noise pollution in causing health hazards to citizens when he spoke about the government's plan.

According to current rules horns of 80-91 decibels are permissible for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, cars and commercial vehicles. This is well over 53 decibel day-time level suggested by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Mint cited Indian Medical Association which reportedly says that exposure to noise of more than 80 decibels for 6 to 8 hours for five days in a week can lead to deafness and even have effect on mental health.

The ministry has reportedly asked National Environment Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) to recommend upon maximum decibel levels for different vehicles and also to suggest list of tunes.

“The changes in rules for horns will make it mandatory for vehicle manufacturers to comply with specifications and make the necessary changes in vehicle design. All existing vehicles would also be shifted to new noise norms for horns in a phased manner," Mint quoted an unnamed person reportedly aware of the development.

Gadkari has expressed that horns should use Indian classical and instrumental tunes which would be soothing to ear. He said it would be a reference for vehicle makers and would not be mandatory.

