As India and Pakistan, two nuclear-armed nations, get embroiled in a cross-border conflict, there is a barrage of information at your disposal; this could possibly be glazed with disinformation. What can you do as a responsible user of the internet?

The government's Press Information Bureau (PIB) has also been running fact checks on social media posts to fight misleading information.

To begin with, verify the source of information reaching you.

Check official sources to verify your information.

Here are a few steps you should try to stay abreast, yet not be misled.

Is this information from a verified source?

In the age of technology and AI, doctored videos are your biggest enemy and sharpest weapon in the arsenal. These look seemingly true and are extremely believable. Even if you do not identify as a gullible person, falling for false information is not impossible.

It can get the best of us.

If you have seen a video that says 'fidayeen' or suicide attack has occurred on any army cannt. Here's a fact-check by PIB.

🚨 #Fake_news is circulating about a "fidayeen" attack on an Army brigade in #Rajouri, #Jammu and #Kashmir.#PIBFactCheck:



▶️ No such #fidayeen or suicide attack has occurred on any army cantt.



⚠️ Do not fall for these false claims intended to #mislead and cause confusion. pic.twitter.com/x8Az5tigUO — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025

Is this propaganda?

Your algorithm is now synchronised with your likes and dislikes; that is enough for you to receive videos that align with your interests. In the digital age, as much as the war is on the ground, it is online.

Believe it or not, even if it's too good to be true, you may be engaging with something that's planted for a certain target audience. Caution, caution, caution – should be your mantra.

Technology: a boon, a bane

Creating panic among the masses may not be the best tool, nor is it advisable. AI has opened the floodgates for new ideas, also assisting in completing mundane tasks. While technology may deceive you, it could also save you. Artificial intelligence could be put to good use here.

Social media has posts that claim India targeted the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project in Pakistan.

Social Media post falsely claims India targeted the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project in #Pakistan. #PIBFactCheck



✅ This claim is baseless.



✅ Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has clearly stated in a press conference that India has only targeted terrorist infrastructure.… pic.twitter.com/6GMVoLMIS4 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025

As the Armed forces do their part to ensure the safety and security of the nation, as citizens we should also exercise caution and avoid any sensationalism.



And if you see anything suspicious, report it to PIB FactCheck.



WhatsApp: +91 8799711259

Email: [email protected]