In the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Indian Oil ensures there is 'ample fuel stocks across the country'.

Advertisment

This announcement seemed essential at this point, discouraging people from spreading disinformation and panicking. As citizens are vigilant and trying their best to gatekeep information amid a flurry of propaganda floating on the internet.

Also read: India-Pak War LIVE: 'Pakistan using civil airliners, 300-400 drones were used to intrude,' says MEA

Petroleum company Indian Oil, in a statement, wrote, "Indian Oil has ample fuel stocks across the country, and our supply lines are operating smoothly."

Advertisment

#IndianOil has ample fuel stocks across the country and our supply lines are operating smoothly.



There is no need for panic buying—fuel and LPG is readily available at all our outlets.



Help us serve you better by staying calm and avoiding unnecessary rush. This will keep our… — Indian Oil Corp Ltd (@IndianOilcl) May 9, 2025

"There is no need for panic buying—fuel and LPG is readily available at all our outlets," it highlighted.

As the parts of the country witnessed a blackout and heard air raid sirens, a sense of panic persisted. But putting an end to the spreading of disinformation on WhatsApp groups and other similar platforms, this announcement is an assurance.

Advertisment

The Government's Press Information Bureau (PIB) has been fact-checking misleading threads circulating online. One of which also mentions keeping Rs 50,000 at home and mentions fuelling all vehicles.

An image of an advisory is being shared online, claiming that the Government has urged individuals to take precautionary measures and keep essential items ready at home.#PIBFactCheck



❌ This claim is #FAKE. The government has not issued any such advisory



✅ Beware! Trust… pic.twitter.com/JtEcr8iRge — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 6, 2025

Indian Oil further added in its statement, "Help us serve you better by staying calm and avoiding unnecessary rush. This will keep our supply lines running seamlessly and ensure uninterrupted fuel access for all."