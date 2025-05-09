Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, a lady succumbed to the injuries in cross-border shelling in Uri area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday night.

Earlier, during the night of 07-08 May 2025, Pakistan Army posts once again resorted to unprovoked fire using small arms and artillery guns across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri and Akhnoor areas in J&K. Indian Army responded proportionately.

.Officials informed that a vehicle which was travelling from Razerwani to Baramulla was hit with a shell near Mohura.

More details to follow