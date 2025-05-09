India-Pak war: Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 postponed until further notice

Amid the rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, which was scheduled for May 24 in Bengaluru at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium has been postponed until further notice.

In a statement issued by India javelin thrower, it read, "In the light of the current sitiuation, the inaugural edition of the NC Classic stands postponed until further notice. The decision has been made after careful thought and consultation, with the well-being of athletes, stakeholders, and the broader community as the top priority."

"We believe in unfying power of sport. But, in this critical moment, standing firm with the nation matters the most. All our gratitude and thoughts at this point are only with our Armed Forces, who are at the forefront for our nation. A revised schdule for the NC Classic will be provided in due course. Jai Hind."

See the statement below:

Pencilled in as the NC Classic, the one-day javelin throw meet is classified as a World Athletics ‘A’ category event, equating to a Continental Tour Gold-level competition in ranking points.

Earlier addressing the media in a virtual press meet in regards to the upcoming international javelin event named after him 'Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025', the reigning world champion revealed that Paris Olympic bronze medallist and the two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, along with Rio Olympic silver medallist and former world champion Julius Yego of Kenya are the few javelin stars who will visit India for the one-day javelin meet.

The NC Classic 2025 will serve as a crucial qualification event for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo from September 13 to 21, though Neeraj, the reigning world champion, has already secured his spot.