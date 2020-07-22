India offers perfect combination of openness & opportunities: PM Modi at India Ideas Summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the world requires a better future and ''it is all of us who have to collectively give shape to the future. I firmly believe that our approach to the future must primarily be a more human-centric one.''

PM Modi was delivering the keynote address at India Ideas Summit hosted by US-India Business Council (USIBC), via video conferencing.

Global economic resilience can be achieved by stronger domestic economic capacities, he said and added, ''This means improved domestic capacity for manufacturing, restoring the health of the financial system and diversification of international trade.''

India was contributing towards a prosperous and resilient world through the clarion call of an Atmanirbhar Bharat, he said.

''During the last six years, we have made many efforts to make our economy more open and reform-oriented. Reforms have ensured increased ‘competitiveness’, enhanced ‘transparency’, expanded ‘digitization’, greater ‘Innovation’ and more ‘Policy stability’,'' Modi noted.

Calling India as a land of opportunities, Modi quoting a recent report said that there are more rural internet users than even urban internet users.

''Today, there is global optimism towards India. This is because India offers a perfect combination of openness, opportunities & technologies,'' he said.

Modi invited other countries to invest in healthcare.

''The Healthcare sector in India is growing faster than 22 per cent every year. Our companies are also progressing in production of medical-technology, telemedicine and diagnostics,'' he said.

Civil Aviation is another area of great potential growth, he said.

The number of air passengers is expected to more than double within the next 8 years. The top private Indian airlines plan to include over a thousand new aircraft over the coming decade.