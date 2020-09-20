India occupies six new major heights along LAC, Rafales conduct 'familiarisation sorties'

As tensions between India and China see no end, Indian Air Force (IAF) Rafale jets have conducted some “familiarization sorties” around the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in a bid to keep regular surveillance over the movement of the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

According to a report published in The Times of India, the five Rafales, which were formally inducted into service at the Ambala airbase on September 10, have conducted some “familiarization sorties” in Ladakh in recent days.

The IAF is overall boosting the combat readiness in view of “provocative actions” by Chinese troops including the three incidents of shots being fired in the air in the last three weeks.

The news agency ANI has reported that six new major hill features have been occupied by the Indian Army along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) over the past three weeks.

This has allowed our troops to have an edge over the Chinese troops in those areas. These hill features, the sources said, were lying dormant.

Meanwhile, The sixth round of Corps Commander talks between the armies of India and China is scheduled to be held on Monday with a sole focus on the implementation of a five-point agreement reached between the two countries on disengagement of troops and de-escalation of the volatile situation in eastern Ladakh, government sources said on Sunday.

The talks are set to start at 9 AM at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, they said.

For the first time, a joint secretary-level officer from the Ministry of External Affairs is expected to be part of the Indian delegation, the sources said, adding India is looking for some concrete outcome from the dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies)