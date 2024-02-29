India: National parties declare income in 2022-23, ruling BJP leads with highest share

The six Indian political parties on Wednesday (Feb 28) collectively declared an income of approximately 430.18 million USD (Rs 3077 crore) for the fiscal year (FY) 2022-23, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said.

Among them, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recorded the highest income of Rs 2361 crore.

The second-highest in the list was Congress which reported an income of Rs 452.375 crore, which comprises 14.70 per cent of the total income of the six national parties.

Besides the BJP and the Congress, BSP, AAP, NPP and CPI-M have declared their income.

Top points

-The ADR said, citing records submitted to the Election Commission, that between the fiscal year 2021-22 and 2022-23, the income of the BJP increased by 23.15 per cent, i.e. Rs 443.724 crore from Rs 1917.12 crore during FY 2021-22 to Rs 2360.844 crore during FY 2022-23.

-The National People's Party (NPP)'s income increased by 1502.12 per cent or Rs 7.09 crore from Rs 47.20 lakh during FY 2021-22 to Rs 7.562 crore during FY 2022-23.

-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s income similarly increased by 91.23 per cent (Rs 40.631 crore) from Rs 44.539 crore during FY 2021-22 to Rs 85.17 crore during FY 2022-23.

-The income of the Congress, CPI (M) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) dropped by 16.42 per cent (Rs 88.90 crore), 12.68 per cent (Rs 20.575 crore) and 33.14 per cent (Rs 14.508 crore) respectively between the 2021-22 fiscal and 2022-23 fiscal, the ADR noted.

-It further stated that the total income declared by BJP was of Rs 2360.844 crore during FY 2022-23. However, it spent only 57.68 per cent.

- Congress' expenditure on the other hand was Rs 467.135 crore, whereas it reported an income of Rs 452.375.

- The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M))'s total income was reported as Rs 141.661 crore while its expenditure was Rs 106.067 crore.

- AAP's expenditure exceeded its total income by 19.82 per cent as the income was Rs 85.17 crore while it spent Rs 102.051 crore.