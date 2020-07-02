India must take a strong stand against China

Countries around the world are not only speaking up against the Chinese wrongdoings but also stepping up their defences. They are punishing China in every possible way, some are taking the business route, and others are preparing their military.

The United States has hit China's Technological power and banned Chinese firms Huawei and ZTE corporations.

Washington has said that Huawei, ZTE, their parent companies and subsidiaries are all 'national security threats', so the companies will no longer be allowed to function in the United States.

The tussle between Washington, Huawei and ZTE is almost a decade old, the first US action against them dates back to 2012.

The Obama administration had blacklisted ZTE, trump had slapped ZTE with a 1.3 billion fine.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday applauded India’s sweeping ban on Chinese apps including TikTok, saying New Delhi was ensuring its own security.

“We welcome India’s ban on certain mobile apps” from China, Pompeo told reporters, saying the move would “boost India’s integrity and national security.”

China's new enemy Australia

Canberra is increasing its defence spending to counter the rise of China. Canberra has committed to 270 billion dollars in defence spending over the next 10 years. The plan is to build a larger military.

One that is focused on its immediate backyard. Over the next four years, Australia will add at least 800 more people to its defence force.650 of them will join the navy, 100 people will be added to the air force and the army will get 50 new men.

So, Australia is preparing to take on China on the high seas if provoked and Scott Morrison is not being shy about it.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison saying: “Australia will invest in longer-range strike weapons, cyber capabilities and area denial. As mentioned we are expanding our plans to acquire long-range, maritime and land strike capabilities and to invest in more highly integrated sensors and weapons.”

China has not just stolen information through technology or been a bullying trade partner. China has also stolen land.



China is currently guilty of grabbing land from 18 countries. The dragon is a repeat offender, it is engaged in land disputes around the world.



China is engaged in a land dispute with Japan. Over parts of the South China Sea. Especially Senkaku islands and the Ryukyu Islands.



China also has land disputes with Vietnam at the South China Sea. Goes without saying that the dragon has occupied 38,000 sq Km of India’s Aksai China. Beijing also stakes a claim on Arunachal and Ladakh.

Beijing claims parts of Nepal dating back to the Sino-Nepalese war. China has a land dispute with North Korea. Beijing says Baekdu Mountain and Jiandao belongs to belongs China. With the Philippines — China is engaged in a tussle over parts of the South China Sea.



Russia too has not to be spared, China has grabbed 160,000 square kilometres of the Russian land.



This list again is long, Charting out China's land grab would mean sitting here all night. Apart from the countries, I have already mentioned. China has also staked a claim in territories belonging to Singapore.



South Korea, Bhutan, Taiwan, Laos, Brunei, Tajikistan, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Mongolia. That makes it a total of 18 countries and this is China's land grabs alone.

Throw in its trade wars, diplomatic battles and you would hardly be left with any countries that China has not rubbed the wrong way. So, it is safe to say. There is a global chorus against China and Beijing's censuring was a long time coming.