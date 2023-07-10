India: Muslim organisation arranges Hindu couple's temple wedding

A story of communal harmony is emerging from the southern Indian state of Kerala. The youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) organised the wedding of a Hindu couple at a temple in Malappuram district in Kerala. The Muslim Youth League, the youth wing of IUML, in the 12th ward of Vengara panchayat, carried out the ceremony on the morning of July 9. The Ammancheri Bhagavati Temple was witness to the wedding of Geethu and Vishnu.

Geetu is a native of Palakkad and was a resident of Rose Manor Short Stay Home for women and girls in Vengara. The short-stay home rehabilitates women in distress who have found themselves to be victims of exploitation, marital discord, trafficking, and familial disharmony.

Hassena Fasal, president of Vengara Panchayat told news outlet The News Minute (TNM), that the short-stay home had stopped receiving grants from the government a year ago.

“Geethu, her sister Girija, and their mother were the last residents of Rose Manor. Girija was also married off with help from the Youth League almost a year back. The home’s superintendent arranged the alliances, while the Youth League helped financially,” Haseena said as quoted by TNM.

Geethu's sister Girija herself got married in the month of September last year. Rakesh, the groom is a native of Edayoor in Malappuram. The Youth League committee supported this union as well by taking care of financial and other requirements.

Geethu's groom Vishnu hails from Kunnamangalam in Kozhikode

People from different political parties and religions attended the wedding. These included leaders from the IUML, the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist). Several local residents and well-wishers were present as well. Sadiq Ali Thangal and PK Kunhalikutty, prominent IUML leaders were also present for the ceremony.

“The Muslim League workers of Vengara planned, decided, and conducted the wedding of Geeta, who came to Rose Manor with her mother and sister years ago. The pandal was erected in the courtyard of Sri Ammancheri Kavu Bhagavathy Temple. The temple committee stood by everything. It became a beautiful expression of harmony and goodness when the region and its people came together with love and support regardless of party politics,” said PK Kunhalikutty as quoted by The News Minute.

“This is a feature of Malappuram. There have been attempts to paint the district in a poor light. Those who have seen and understood Malappuram know that such campaigns are false,” said IUML general secretary PMA Salam as quoted by Reporter TV.

