Mumbai, India

Mumbai recorded its hottest December day in the last 16 years after the spike in maximum temperature on Wednesday, December 4. The city recorded 37.3 degrees Celsius after light drizzle in the early hours of the day in several areas.

Surprisingly, this comes after Mumbai observed its coldest day in eight years since 2016 last week on Friday, November 29, when the temperature dipped to 16.5 degrees Celsius.

Aftermath of Cyclone Fengal

Experts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) have attributed this unusual occurrence of weather in the city to the influx of strong easterlies and moisture, an aftermath of Cyclone Fengal that made landfall in Tamil Nadu on November 30.

IMD Mumbai scientist Sushma Nair said, “Since the strength of the easterly winds was very strong, the sea breeze set in very late. Furthermore, there was an anticyclone at 700 MPA. Owing to these factors, the day temperatures shot up.”

“Following the cyclone, there has been a low formation in the Arabian Sea which has resulted in moisture incursion. This brought rain to some pockets of the region,” said Sunil Kamble, IMD Mumbai director.

Hottest December day

The drizzle resulted in high humidity and heat levels, leading to a rise in temperature by 4 degrees Celsius above normal, as recorded at the Santacruz observatory.

According to the IMD data, the last hottest day recorded in the city was on December 5, 2008, when the temperature soared to 37.7 degrees Celsius. While the warmest December day the metropolitan ever recorded was 39.8 degrees Celsius in 1987.

After observing the hottest day in 16 years on December 4, Mumbai also recorded a hot night with a minimum temperature of 25.5 degrees Celsius.

IMD forecast for upcoming days

Light rain is likely to continue in the neighbouring districts of Raigad and Ratnagiri for the next two days. While warmer weather is expected to persist for the next 3-4 days in Mumbai, after which the temperature will likely fall.

(With inputs from agencies)