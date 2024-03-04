India: Mumbai records coldest March temperatures in years

The Indian financial capital city of Mumbai has been witnessing unusual weather patterns over the past few weeks from hot afternoons to light rain and now some of the lowest temperatures that it has seen in years. On Sunday (Mar 3), Mumbai recorded its lowest maximum daytime temperature for the first time in 12 years.

Low temperatures in Mumbai

For the first time since March 2012, Mumbai recorded the lowest maximum daytime temperature of 28.8 degrees Celsius which is less than four degrees below the normal average for this time of the year.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) observatories in the city’s Santacruz and Colaba areas, on Sunday, recorded the 28.8 degrees Celsius temperature which is also just one and a half degrees higher than the lowest maximum temperature for March recorded in 2006 at 27.3 degrees Celsius.

The Indian financial capital city, on Monday (March 4) morning also recorded a minimum temperature of 17.9 degrees Celsius at the Santacruz observatory which is the lowest temperature in the month of March since 2020. The temperature of 17.9 degrees Celsius is also two degrees below normal.

Cold weather to continue?

According to multiple media reports citing IMD officials, the cool weather is expected to continue for the next couple of days.

The minimum temperature is expected to hover around 18 degrees Celsius while the maximum could be around 30 degrees Celsius over the next 48 hours, according to the head of IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre, Sunil Kamble.

The IMD official has attributed the recent cold weather and current wind patterns to northerly winds and snowfall in the northern part of India, in recent weeks.

IMD’s observatory in Colaba also recorded a night temperature of 19 degrees Celsius on Monday which is around three degrees below the average.

The IMD has also ruled out the possibility of rainfall in Mumbai in the near future. However, rainfall has been forecasted for other regions in the Indian state of Maharashtra which will be followed by mostly dry weather.