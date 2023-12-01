LIVE TV
ugc_banner

India: Multiple Bengaluru schools receive bomb threat emails, over 5,000 students evacuated

WION Web Team
BengaluruEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Dec 01, 2023, 11:14 AM IST
main img

File photo of a school in India's Bengaluru city/for representation Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The emails received on Friday were sent from various addresses by masking the IP address of origin, according to reports.

Multiple schools in southern India's Bengaluru received bomb threats via email on Friday (Dec 1), stoking an evacuation at as many as 15 schools.

Ove 5,000 students are enrolled in the schools where the bomb threats were made. 

The emails received on Friday were sent from various addresses by masking the IP address of origin, The Indian Express reported while citing the police sources.

trending now

This is a breaking story. More information to be added soon.

author

Mukul Sharma

Mukul Sharma is a New-Delhi based multimedia journalist covering geopolitical developments in the South Asia region. His exclusive reports for WION on Afghan women's plight under Taliban rule have been widely read. Deeply interested in the affairs related to contested peace in Afghanistan and Pakistani establishment, Mukul can be found cycling or running more than a few miles in New Delhi on less busy mornings, or reading some correspondent’s reflections of a place they reported from. He posts on X @mukuljrsharma

RELATED

Exit poll results: Congress ahead in Chattisgarh, Telangana; BJP in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh

India: Seven killed, 24 injured after blast in chemical plant in Surat city

India: Varanasi court allows 10 more days to ASI for Gyanvapi mosque survey, next hearing on Dec 11