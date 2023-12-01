India: Multiple Bengaluru schools receive bomb threat emails, over 5,000 students evacuated
WION Web Team
BengaluruEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Dec 01, 2023, 11:14 AM IST
File photo of a school in India's Bengaluru city/for representation Photograph:(Reuters)
The emails received on Friday were sent from various addresses by masking the IP address of origin, according to reports.
Multiple schools in southern India's Bengaluru received bomb threats via email on Friday (Dec 1), stoking an evacuation at as many as 15 schools.
Ove 5,000 students are enrolled in the schools where the bomb threats were made.
The emails received on Friday were sent from various addresses by masking the IP address of origin, The Indian Express reported while citing the police sources.
This is a breaking story. More information to be added soon.