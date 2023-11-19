India: Mother, 9-month-old daughter electrocuted on Bengaluru footpath by live wire

A tragic incident took place in the Indian state of Karnataka at Bengaluru's IT corridor when a 23-year-old woman named Soundharya and her nine-month-old daughter, Suviksha, were electrocuted while walking near the Hope Farm junction in Whitefield on Sunday (Nov 19).

The victims were the residents of AKG Colony under Kadugodi police limits. They were on their way to Soundharya's mother's house around 6 am when the incident took place.

The unfortunate event occurred when Soundharya stepped onto a wire lying on the road, leading to her and her daughter being electrocuted on the spot. Passersby alerted the Kadugodi police, who have initiated an investigation into the incident.

According to a police officer, several areas in the city have seen instances of fallen fiber-optic cables on footpaths. In this case, it is speculated that Soundharya might have mistaken the live electric wire for a fiber-optic cable.

The husband of the deceased, originally from Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu, works in a private firm in Neyveli near Cuddalore.

Calls for action

Outraged citizens are demanding action against the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) for their alleged negligence in addressing live wires scattered on city roads.

Watch | Government allows 27 companies to manufacture hardware in India

Whitefield Rising, a citizens' group, expressed their concerns on social media, stating, “She came in contact with a live BESCOM wire just hanging from the top. Hope Farm is one of the busiest junctions in Whitefield, with thousands of people walking, waiting to catch the bus, walking to the metro station. @wfieldps @dcpwhitefield – when will an FIR be filed against negligence in Bangalore?”

‼️ A young woman was electrocuted to death at Hopefarm Junction today, in the early hours of the morning.



She came in contact with a live BESCOM wire just hanging from the top.



Hopefarm is one of the busiest junctions in Whitefield, with thousands of people walking, waiting… pic.twitter.com/Z8I7BCp0ZD — Whitefield Rising (@WFRising) November 19, 2023 ×

In response, Shivakumar Gunare, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for the Whitefield division, revealed that three BESCOM workers have been detained and are currently under questioning in connection with the tragic deaths.