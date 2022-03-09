India more likely to respond to Pakistan’s provocations under PM Modi: US Intel

India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is more like to respond to the Pakistan military’s real or perceived provocation than in the past, an annual threat assessment report by the US intelligence community told the US Congress.

The report released by the Office of Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) said that the crisis between India and Pakistan was of particular concern "because of the risk – however low – of an escalatory cycle between two nuclear-armed states."

"Pakistan has a long history of supporting anti-India militant groups; under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is more likely than in the past to respond with military force to perceived or real Pakistani provocations, and each side's perception of heightened tensions raises the risk of conflict, with violent unrest in Kashmir or a militant attack in India being potential flashpoints," the ODNI report said.

The report also acknowledged the growing strain in relations between India and China in the wake 2020 border clash, saying that there is a growing risk of armed confrontation between the two Asian giants.

"We assess that the expanded military postures by both India and China along the disputed border elevate the risk of armed confrontation between two nuclear powers that might involve direct threats to US persons and interests and calls for US intervention. Previous standoffs have demonstrated that persistent low-level friction on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has the potential to escalate swiftly," the report noted.

The tensions between New Delhi and Beijing escalated following a deadly clash in Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020.

So far 14 rounds of talks have taken place to placate the situation along the friction areas in eastern Ladakh, but with little success.

According to reports, India and China will be holding the 15th round of Corps Commander-level discussions on March 11 to try and resolve the issues.

As of now, China has a platoon-sized strength of troops on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at Hot Springs.

Chinese troops are blocking Indian soldiers from accessing their traditional patrolling limits in Depsang Plains, which is close to India’s strategic Daulat Beg Oldie base in the north.

