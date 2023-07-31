India Monsoon Update: IMD issues orange alert for Odisha & Jharkhand; predicts heavy rainfall for these states

India Monsoon Alert: As heavy rainfall lashed India's southern state of Telangana last week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday (July 31) predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall across the for the next four to five days.

The Met Department said in northwest India, light to moderate rain with isolated heavy rainfall is likely to prevail over Uttar Pradesh and east Rajasthan until August 3. On the other hand, Uttrakhand is also likely to see light to moderate rainfall between August 1 and August 3.

Orange alert for Jharkhand and Odisha:

The weather agency has issued an orange alert of hefty rainfall for Jharkhand and Odisha.

According to the Met Department, Jharkhand is expected to witness rainfall of 115.6 to 204.4 mm. Meanwhile, Odisha is expected to see heavy rainfall of 115.6 to 204.4 mm from July.

Check full IMD Predictions here:

North India:

In the north, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh and other places are expected to see rainfall from August 2 and 3.

Central India:

According to IMD, light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall will likely prevail in Madhya Pradesh and north Chattisgarh in the coming five days.

East India:

The weather agency in its bulletin said, " In northeast light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over the region during next 5 days. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 02nd & 03rd August; Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 1 to 3 August 2023."

South India:

In the South, Telangana witnessed heavy rains during the past week leading to damage to agricultural fields in several places. The department said that heavy rain is likely to occur at places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jayashankar Bhupalapally and Mahabubad districts from August 1.

The department predicted hot and humid weather in Tamil Nadu on July 31.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE